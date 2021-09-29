$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.65. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $167.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.49. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

