Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 614,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Edison International worth $36,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,324,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

EIX stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

