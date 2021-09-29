Jennison Associates LLC Has $41.63 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Avalara worth $41,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 938,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,183,000 after purchasing an additional 104,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVLR. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

AVLR stock opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.99 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

