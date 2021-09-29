Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.02 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Dover worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $158.84 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

