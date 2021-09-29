Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $378.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.63 and its 200-day moving average is $341.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

