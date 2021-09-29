Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 115,973 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $44,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in EVO Payments by 15.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,939,000 after purchasing an additional 534,930 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 3,258.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at $47,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 74.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 839,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 92.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,181.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

