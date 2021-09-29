First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in First Solar by 4.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.