Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,900 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

