Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,878 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 267.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 111.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after acquiring an additional 896,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

