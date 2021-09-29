14,316 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,316 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $151.06 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.96 and a twelve month high of $160.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

