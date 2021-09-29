Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in UDR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in UDR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

UDR opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,054.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.35.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

