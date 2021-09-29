Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

