Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,361,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 126,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,156,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,760,000 after purchasing an additional 299,903 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 595,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 103,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

