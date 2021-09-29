9,588 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

