Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MANH opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.19. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

