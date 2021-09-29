Xponance Inc. Purchases 6,659 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 58,405 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,282 shares of company stock worth $2,135,840. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.16. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $110.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

