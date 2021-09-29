ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 531,227 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $25,477,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

