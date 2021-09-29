Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,610 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 254.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after buying an additional 2,367,733 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hess by 37.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after buying an additional 840,161 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $46,730,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hess by 37.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,971,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,791,000 after purchasing an additional 541,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

HES opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

