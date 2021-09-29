Bank of Nova Scotia Has $38.20 Million Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 47.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Switch were worth $38,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 747.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,094,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 830,808 shares of company stock worth $20,163,672 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

