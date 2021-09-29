Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 324,536 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.