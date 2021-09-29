Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6,814.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,676 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.36% of Smartsheet worth $32,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,450 shares of company stock worth $24,172,936. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

