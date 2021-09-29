Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Biomedica (OXBDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.