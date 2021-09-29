Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.70

Shares of Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Capita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

