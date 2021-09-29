Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

