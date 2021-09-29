Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.