OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.00.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.