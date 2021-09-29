Zacks Investment Research Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Sell

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

