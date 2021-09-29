Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 247.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,421.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,530.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,370.79. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $958.30 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.83.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.