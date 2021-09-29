Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.