The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CME Group were worth $73,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.93. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

