Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.73 Million Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,438 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,069 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $14,917,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,138 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

