CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 8,102 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

