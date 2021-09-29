Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $742.54 million, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.