Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.491 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.