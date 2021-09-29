Hush Hits 24-Hour Volume of $627.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Hush has a market capitalization of $667,529.01 and $627.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00251489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00119936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00158271 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002945 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

