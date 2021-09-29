Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 100.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,284,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,734,000 after acquiring an additional 324,239 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.