Reviewing DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage $186.74 million 3.55 -$129.57 million $0.65 10.52 DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.74 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -22.81

Capstead Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstead Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Capstead Mortgage and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A DiamondRock Hospitality 1 5 4 0 2.30

DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $8.31, suggesting a potential downside of 13.30%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Capstead Mortgage.

Profitability

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage 74.89% 10.89% 0.86% DiamondRock Hospitality -155.43% -28.76% -15.43%

Volatility and Risk

Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capstead Mortgage beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

