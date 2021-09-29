Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. Terex has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Terex by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.