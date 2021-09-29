TheStreet Downgrades Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) to C

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

SIFY stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.