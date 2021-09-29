Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bouygues in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

