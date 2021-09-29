Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $78,919,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $69,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 836,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

