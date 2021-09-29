The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.