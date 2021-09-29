Ergoteles LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 344.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 35,951 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LKQ by 151.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 241.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 107.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

