Ergoteles LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,050 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.