Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1,360.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,774,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,194.50 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,240.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,209.02.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

