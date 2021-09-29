Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 150,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 99,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

