Xponance Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,484 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,756 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,813.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,981.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,874.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

