Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,702 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

