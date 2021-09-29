Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of AMC opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.