Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 246.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.73. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.